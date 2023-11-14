(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Council committee on Tuesday will consider urging the administration to negotiate for the acquisition of federal property in North Kohala.
The Council’s Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions Committee will take up Resolution 328-23 when it meets in Kona at 10 a.m.
The measure, introduced by councilmember Cindy Evans, “urges the mayor to enter into negotiations with the United States Department of the Interior for the acquisition of the property identified as tax map Key: 5-6-001:062, known as Old Coast Guard Road, and other adjacent federal lands as may be necessary, situated in the ahupuaʻa of ‘Upolu, district of North Kohala.”
The property acquisition will “provide secure, safe, and legal public access to the Honoipu/Puakea portion of the Ala Kahakai trail system, including the Moʻokini Heiau and birth site of Kamehameha I,” the council agenda states.
Here is the full language of the resolution:
A RESOLUTION URGING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR FOR THE ACQUISITION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED AS TAX MAP KEY (3) 5-6-001:062, KNOWN AS OLD COAST GUARD ROAD, AND OTHER ADJACENT FEDERAL LANDS AS MAY BE NECESSARY, SITUATED IN THE AHUPUAʻA OF ʻUPOLU, DISTRICT OF NORTH KOHALA.
WHEREAS, the Old Coast Guard Road, identified as Tax Map Key (3) 5-6-001:062, is a surplus property of the United States Department of the Interior, and eligible for dedication to the County of Hawaiʻi; and
WHEREAS, the North Kohala Community Development Plan lists the Old Coast Guard Road as a priority to secure public access to the Honoipu/Puakea portion of the Ala Kahakai trail system; and
WHEREAS, Honoipu is included as a priority in the 2022 Annual Report of the Public Access, Open Spaces, Natural Resources Preservation Program’s list of qualifying lands worthy of preservation; and
WHEREAS, the County of Hawaiʻi’ s acquisition of Old Coast Guard Road will provide safe and legal public access to culturally significant sites, including the Moʻokini Heiau and birth site of Kamehameha I, both of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places; and
WHEREAS, preservation of the Old Coast Guard Road is also in the interest of the County of Hawaiʻi, due to its historical use for shoreline access for sugar hauling, fishing, camping, and Native Hawaiian cultural practices; and
WHEREAS, the County of Hawaiʻi has previously acquired and maintains other low volume roads of a similar type in the vicinity of Old Coast Guard Road; now, therefore,
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE COUNTY OF HAWAIʻI that it hereby urges the Mayor to enter into negotiations for the acquisition of the Old Coast Guard Road and other adjacent federal lands, as may be required, in connection with the federal disposal of the Old Coast Guard Road, and that the road be transferred in a fair condition.
BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED that the County Clerk shall transmit a copy of this resolution to the Honorable Mitchell D. Roth, Mayor of the County of Hawaiʻi; the Honorable Elizabeth Strance, Corporation Counsel; Deanna Sako, Director of Finance; Zendo Kern, Planning Director; Stephen Pause, Director of Public Works; and David Siegenthaler, Regional Program Manager, Federal Lands of Parks, United States Department of the Interior.
