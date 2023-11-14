(BIVN) – A Hawaiʻi County Council committee on Tuesday will consider urging the administration to negotiate for the acquisition of federal property in North Kohala.

The Council’s Legislative Approvals and Acquisitions Committee will take up Resolution 328-23 when it meets in Kona at 10 a.m.

The measure, introduced by councilmember Cindy Evans, “urges the mayor to enter into negotiations with the United States Department of the Interior for the acquisition of the property identified as tax map Key: 5-6-001:062, known as Old Coast Guard Road, and other adjacent federal lands as may be necessary, situated in the ahupuaʻa of ‘Upolu, district of North Kohala.”

The property acquisition will “provide secure, safe, and legal public access to the Honoipu/Puakea portion of the Ala Kahakai trail system, including the Moʻokini Heiau and birth site of Kamehameha I,” the council agenda states.

Here is the full language of the resolution: