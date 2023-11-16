(BIVN) – An unidentified man who was reportedly living within a rented storage unit in Kona, and who had been evicted from the property, was found dead on Wednesday.

Police who were responding to a request to remove the man from the facility, say he appears to have taken his own life. The officers say they heard a noise like a gunshot from the storage unit, before finding the body.

Police detectives are continuing the investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification, and notification of next of kin.

Here is the full news release shared late Wednesday evening: