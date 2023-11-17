(BIVN) – Four surf instruction companies were awarded permits to operate at Kahaluʻu Bay, following a “first-of-its-kind” bingo-style lottery on Friday morning.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources utilized the lottery approach after years of contention between unpermitted companies and overcrowding at the popular Kona bay.

The four lottery winners in order of selection were:

Kauakea LLC

Hinaea Iliahi LLC

Kahulu‘u Bay Surf & Sea Inc.

Kona Town Adventures LLC

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: