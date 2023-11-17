(BIVN) – Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but the community in Waimea is already saying “mahalo” to the Big Island’s first responders.

The annual Waimea Community Association dinner was held on Wednesday, November 15th, at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall.

“It’s just an opportunity that we don’t always have,” said Nancy Carr Smith, one of the event organizers. “We don’t always take the time to stop at the firehouse or the police station and thank them for what they do. So, with November being a month of gratitude, it just is an event that we’ve built over the years, and just gives us a chance to all come together and thank them.”

“We do this work and we have a strong belief in what we do,” said Hawaiʻi County’ Deputy Fire Chief Eric Moller, “but to to have the community come out and actually put their arm around us and thank us for the efforts that go into it, it speaks volumes of the community and the joy that we get out of that.”

This is the 7th year in which first responders have been honored by the Waimea Community Association. Mayor Mitch Roth and Council Members Heather Kimball and Cindy Evans joined the WCA for the event.

