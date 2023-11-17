(BIVN) – The High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaiʻi has been extended until this evening.

Forecasters say large and rough surf associated with strong trades and a northeast swell will maintain hazardous conditions throughout the day. Surf heights of 7 to 12 feet will slowly decline from tonight through the weekend.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said in a morning radio message that beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.