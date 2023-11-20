(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has cancelled certain presentations, and is asking visitors to wear their masks indoors, due to the “COVID-19 High Hospitalization Admission Level on the island of Hawaiʻi”.

The message from the National Park Service was shared over social media on posted to the park website on Monday.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention on November 11 reported a 733.3% increase in Big Island hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 from the prior week, jumping from 7.5 (admissions per 100,000 population) to 37.2. Any number over 20.0 is considered “High”.

Park officials said Tuesday’s After Dark In The Park program is canceled. Park films in Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium are also canceled.

“If you plan to visit the park, please wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask before entering the visitor center and other park buildings,” the National Park Service wrote. “If you have any of the CDC-recognized symptoms of COVID-19, please reschedule visit when you are well.”

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park says it follows Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance “in the county or all the counties where the park is located to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”