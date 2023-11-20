(BIVN) – There’s a new controversy surrounding the state-issued permits to operate surf schools at Kahaluu Bay.



The West Hawaii Today newspaper is reporting that three of the four companies awarded permits in a recent lottery are owned by the same individual.

The bingo-style drawing was held at the Old Kona Airport on Friday morning, in order to award the permits to four companies, allowing them to conduct the commercial operations at the popular bay.



The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation said it settled on the lottery as the fairest way to award the permits.

The West Hawaii Today reports that Wesley Moore submitted eight companies out of the 17 total in the lottery, and ended up winning three of the four permits.

The situation has resulted in more questions about the fairness in awarding permits to operate the surf schools in the bay.