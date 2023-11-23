(BIVN) – Hundreds enjoyed a free Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, courtesy the Waimea Community Meal at St. James’ Church.

From a news release provided by Tim Bostock, the Waimea Community Meal Chair:

The Waimea Community Meal at St. James’ Church regularly serves 800 people a week with a free home cooked hearty dinner. For Thanksgiving the all-volunteer team changed it up with a free lunch, provided from 11am to 1pm. Over 250 people enjoyed the meal in person, while just over 100 meals were distributed to homeless families on the beaches, E.R staff at Queens Hospital in Waimea, police and fire stations.

The meal was prepared in collaboration with Mana Christian ‘Ohana, who provided 20 imu-cooked turkeys. Turkey shredding started at 7:30 this morning. St. James’ parishioners brought in sides of beans, yams, and potatoes, while kitchen volunteers prepped rice, gravy, and cranberry sauce. 25 pumpkin pies came from Costco.