(BIVN) – A fire burned an empty home in the Eden Roc subdivision on Thursday night.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the blaze occurred on the evening of November 23, and engulfed a two story, single-family dwelling on Mikana Street. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was injured during the incident.

The fire department says personnel were initially unable to locate the fire. They eventually found a “hidden trail to a structure which was blocked by heavy vegetation.” The driveway was said to be overgrown and inaccessible. Firefighters were told that the owner “hadn’t been seen at the property for quite a while.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze that night. The loss of property is estimated at $222,000, according to the fire department report.