(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and while volcanic unrest continues with moderate levels of seismicity in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone, the USGS Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists report a noticeable increase in earthquakes since November 24.

“Seismicity in the upper East Rift Zone continues at moderate levels with 53 events over the past 24 hours,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observartory wrote in its daily update, “and 146 events over the past 24 hours in the Southwest Rift Zone.”

“We continue to closely monitor both rift zones, especially near the summit,” scientists wrote. “No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower East Rift Zones.”

There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption, however eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning, USGS says.

In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the Chain of Craters Road is open. The Mauna Iki Trail and the Kaʻū Desert Trail (south of the Footprints exhibit to the Mauna Iki Trail intersection) remains closed due to volcanic unrest in the Southwest Rift Zone.

From the USGS HVO on Saturday, November 25: