(BIVN) – The National Park Service is seeking public input on “Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plans” for three units in West Hawaiʻi: Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park (KAHO), Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park (PUHO) and Puʻukoholā Heiau National Historical Site (PUHE).

Draft plans for the three units were release this fall, and the public comment period will close on December 24, 2023.

This National Park Service news release explains:

An interdisciplinary team, including park and regional staff, identified the key experiences in each park and evaluated park areas to determine which would be considered for accessibility improvements. The team developed implementation strategies for the accessibility improvements at each location. Each plan will guide changes to the way existing services, activities, and programs are provided in multiple locations throughout the parks by defining what barriers limit accessibility and providing recommendations on how they can be modified or removed to increase accessibility for all users.

The Department of the Interior guidance for implementing Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 requires parks to perform accessibility self-evaluations and to prepare transition plans. Federal agencies are required to evaluate their current programs, policies, and practices dealing with accessibility and develop strategies for making the necessary changes to improve them.

To review the plans and submit your comments, please visit the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment page on the following websites:

KAHO PEPC 118784 (nps.gov)

PUHO PEPC 118974 (nps.gov)

PUHE PEPC 118817 (nps.gov)

In addition, you can explore how all the parks are linked through the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail (ALKA) on this website: Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail (arcgis.com). ALKA did not complete an accessibility plan, but by following the above link you can learn about and comment upon ALKA Trail accessibility.

For more information, please call (808) 328-2326 ext. 1101 or (808) 329-6881 ext.1201.