(BIVN) – The public is invited to the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel next Monday (December 4) to attend a community meeting on the future of the Waiākea Peninsula and Banyan Drive resort area.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the open house and planning meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The Hawai‘i Community Development Authority (HCDA) and the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) will report preliminary findings from their study to revitalize the area. The agencies hope to gather community input on waterfront and other redevelopment projects, potential future land uses, and governance and land stewardship considerations to assist with development efforts going forward.

DLNR says meeting registration is available through this Eventbrite link. The DLNR says “if you cannot attend in person, but are interested in participating, you will be able to view a recording of the meeting and submit comments” at the HCDA Waiākea Peninsula website.