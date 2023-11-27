(BIVN) – A Mountain View man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault, following an alleged attack with a machete and baseball bat that injured two people in the Eden Roc Estates subdivision on Friday.

The Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen released a police photo of the apparently injured suspect, 65 year-old James Allan Wilson, and also shared this information:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Mountain View man, 65 year-old James Allan Wilson was arrested and charged in relation to an attempted murder and felony assault incident involving two victims that occurred at a residence within the Eden Roc Estates subdivision on November 24, 2023.

Wilson is alleged to have struck a woman in the head with a machete and a man with a baseball bat. Wilson, who remains in custody in lieu of $295,000.00 bail, is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

As the Complaint alleges, Wilson was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree. Attempted Murder in the Second Degree usually carries a penalty of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole. Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense usually carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Prosecutors have provided notice of an intention to seek an extended term of imprisonment.

The charges are merely allegations and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was initiated by Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Zenas Pacheco, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Patrick Muñoz and Andrew Son.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.