(BIVN) – A visitor from Colorado died after a guided snorkeling tour off Kona on Monday evening.

Hawaiʻi Island police say they are investigating the possible drowning of 68-year old Martha Kurica of Colorado Springs, after she was found unresponsive in the water during the snorkeling tour held in the area of Makako Bay, a popular location for manta ray night dives.

From a police news release:

On Monday, November 27, 2023, at 7:05 p.m., Kona Patrol Officers along with Hawai’i Fire Department personnel, responded to the Honokohau Boat Harbor in Kailua Kona, on a report of a possible drowning.

Through investigation, it was learned that Kurica was participating in a guided snorkeling tour in the area of Makako Bay when she was observed to be in distress. An employee of the snorkeling tour retrieved a flotation device to assist Kurica and discovered that she was unresponsive. Kurica was brought aboard the vessel used to transport patrons of the tour, and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation was initiated.

The victim was transported to the Honokohau Boat Harbor and medical treatment was continued by Medics with the Hawai’i Fire Department. Kurica was taken to the Kona Community Hospital for additional treatment. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Kurica was pronounced deceased on November 27, 2023, at 8:12 p.m.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.