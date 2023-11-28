(BIVN) – The entire island of Hawaiʻi – as well as the rest of the State of Hawaiʻi – is under a Flood Watch. Forecasters say excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding through Thursday.

“A moist and unstable air mass will move northward into the islands today through Thursday as a kona low develops to the west of Kauai and increases southerly flow across the state,” the National Weather Service wrote early Tuesday morning. “This will bring the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu beginning today. The potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms will expand to Maui County and the Big Island on Wednesday and Thursday.”

“Although details are uncertain, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will gradually encompass the entire state, most likely Wednesday through Thursday,” the National Weather Service wrote.

Forecasters warn “flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”