(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say they are preparing for a kona low weather system that is likely to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Big Island starting on Wednesday.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for the Island of Hawaiʻi, which will take effect Wednesday morning. Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

The Waipiʻo Valley Access Road will be closed to the general public beginning Wednesday as a precautionary safety measure. “The road will remain open to residents and farmers unless otherwise directed,” county officials said, adding that they will update residents when the road is reopened.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Mayor Mitch Roth and Hawaiʻi County officials are closely monitoring and preparing for the anticipated impact of a Kona Low weather system, which is expected to begin affecting the region on Wednesday, November 29. Currently, trade wind weather prevails over much of the state; however, a gradual transition to a more unsettled pattern is expected from Tuesday through Friday as a Kona Low develops and matures. This weather system brings the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands, starting as early as Tuesday across Kauaʻi and Oʻahu and spreading to the remaining islands over the following days. Mayor Roth urges residents and visitors to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the Kona Low is expected to bring significant rainfall and the possibility of thunderstorms. Localized flooding, hazardous driving conditions, and other weather-related impacts may be anticipated. The County’s Civil Defense Agency is actively coordinating with state agencies to ensure a swift and effective response to any emergencies that may arise. “We are closely monitoring the development of the Kona Low and are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “I encourage everyone to stay informed through official channels, heed warnings, and make necessary preparations to protect themselves and their property.” Shower coverage is expected to gradually diminish over the weekend, although the potential for some locally heavy showers may persist as the low aloft lingers.

The County of Hawaiʻi encourages residents to take the following precautionary measures:

Stay Informed: Monitor official weather updates from the National Weather Service and local authorities.

Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essential supplies, including food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, and important documents.

Communication Plan: Establish a communication plan with family members and loved ones in case of evacuation or separation.

Secure Property: Secure outdoor furniture and loose objects, and ensure that gutters are clear to prevent flooding.

Evacuation Plans: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes and shelters in your area.

To register for the County’s Everbridge notification service, please visit this URL.

The public is also encouraged to visit the official County of Hawaiʻi Hazard Map.