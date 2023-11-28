(BIVN) – Police are looking for an unknown suspect wanted for questioning in a reported Hilo assault that took place back on September 2, 2023.
Police say the unidentified man – depicted in a police sketch – is one of two male suspects who allegedly injured the male victim by striking him multiple times in the parking lot of Coquis Hideaway Restaurant on Kamehameha Avenue.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The department’s sketch artist drew a likeliness of the unknown suspect based on the recollection of a witness.
He is described to be of Caucasian decent in his mid to late twenties, 5-feet 9-inches tall, 190 pounds, with a muscular build and light-colored eyes.
The investigation stems from an affray resulting in substantial injuries to a male victim after being struck numerous times in the face by two male individuals, one of which is described in the sketch.
Anyone with information on the identity of the unknown suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Corina McLellan at (808) 961-2380; or via email at Corina.Mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
