(BIVN) – Police are looking for an unknown suspect wanted for questioning in a reported Hilo assault that took place back on September 2, 2023.

Police say the unidentified man – depicted in a police sketch – is one of two male suspects who allegedly injured the male victim by striking him multiple times in the parking lot of Coquis Hideaway Restaurant on Kamehameha Avenue.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: