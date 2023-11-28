(BIVN) – A nearly 8-hour long standoff between Hawaiʻi County police and a resident of Black Sands subdivision in Puna ended peacefully on Tuesday, with the surrender of 47-year-old Jameel Comier.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, police issued an alert, asking people to avoid the Kalapana Black Sands subdivision off of Highway 130 due to police activity.

A news release from police issued later in the day explained:

Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 47-year-old Jameel Comier with terroristic threatening, firearms and drug offenses, following a nearly 8-hour long standoff at a residence located off of the 12-4200 block of Kalapana Street in the Blacksands Subdivision in Pahoa. On Tuesday morning, November 28, 2023, shortly after 6:30 a.m., members of the Area I Vice Section executed a narcotics-based search warrant on the residence and property of Comier, and as officers approached the residence, Comier threatened to shoot them. Due to the circumstances and threats made by Comier, officers’ set up a secured perimeter and notified the neighbors of the potential danger. Some residents voluntarily evacuated their residences under advisement of police. The department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were activated and responded to assist in apprehending Comier. Negotiators were able to successfully talk Comier into a peaceful surrender, and he was taken into custody at about 2:00 p.m. After being taken into custody, Comier complained of a preexisting medical condition and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment. Once released, he was transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility for booking, processing, and continued investigation. Officers continued with the search of Comier’s residence resulting in the recovery of an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, and two semi-automatic pistols. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel are continuing this investigation and ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective David Poohina of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385, or via email at david.poohina@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.