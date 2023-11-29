(BIVN) – With a Flood Watch in effect for the entire island of Hawaiʻi, county officials have shared an update on their preparations for possible heavy rains and thunderstorms.

From the County of Hawaiʻi, late Wednesday morning:

Hawaiʻi County is issuing an updated Kona Low weather system message as the island is now under a Flood Watch. The Watch issued by the National Weather Service went into effect this morning at 3:25 am, prompting a partial activation of the Hawaiʻi County Emergency Operation Center. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible.

“We understand the challenges posed by the weather system, and our focus is on the safety and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We urge everyone to stay informed, take necessary precautions, and be prepared for changing conditions.”

As a result of the Flood Watch, the County and its partners are prepared to open shelters in the Kaʻū and South Kona regions should the need arise.

Waipiʻo Valley Access Road will remain closed to the general public as a precautionary safety measure. The road will remain open to Valley residents and farmers unless otherwise directed. Hawaiʻi County officials will update the general public when the road is reopened.

The County of Hawaiʻi also wants to emphasize that, as of now, camping permits have not been canceled. However, residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather developments.

Additionally, the Hele-on bus service will be monitoring the situation closely. Routes may be canceled at any time for safety purposes, pending the severity of the weather. Passengers are advised to check for updates on bus service availability and plan accordingly.

Shower coverage is expected to gradually diminish over the weekend, although the potential for some locally heavy showers may persist as the Kona Low lingers.