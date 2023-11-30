(BIVN) – Gusty showers with winds of 45 to 55 mph could impact the southeast slopes of the Big Island through late tonight.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Special Weather Statement on Thursday evening, warning of very strong wind gusts through late tonight.

“The strongest winds are expected in the area downslope from Volcano in Volcanoes National Park,” forecasters wrote. “The strong winds are expected to diminish by daybreak Friday.”

A previously issued Flood Watch will remain in effect through Friday afternoon, while a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa will remain in place until 6 a.m. Friday morning.