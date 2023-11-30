(BIVN) – A Hilo jury on Thursday found Patricia Wong guilty in the 2009 murder of Kaycee Smith.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Hilo jury has found 61 year-old Patricia Wong of Na‘alehu guilty as charged in relation to the June 2009 murder of Kaycee Smith at a residence in the Orchidland Estates subdivision. After reading the jury’s guilty verdict on Thursday afternoon, Prosecutors requested that Wong, who was previously released on $250,000.00 bail, be denied bail. In response, the Court increased Wong’s bail to $5,000,000.00 and she was taken into custody.

Wong was originally indicted on a single charge of Murder in the Second Degree in June 2016. On December 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted additional charges against Wong and named Peter Fuerte as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.

As the Indictment alleged, Wong was charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Second Degree, and two counts of Criminal Solicitation. Fuerte was charged with Accomplice to Murder in the Second Degree and Accomplice to Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

Wong was ordered to appear for her sentencing hearing on February 27, 2024.

The investigation was handled by Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins and Detective Derek Morimoto, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Annaliese Wolf and Matthew Woodward.

“We hope that this verdict brings some sense of closure for Kaycee Smith’s family and friends,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This verdict was the result of the hard work and dedication of our police, victim advocates, and prosecutors, especially Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Annaliese Wolf, Matthew Woodward, and Duane Kokesch. I would also like to the thank the jury for their time and service.”

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.