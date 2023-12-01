(BIVN) – The National Park Service on Friday announced a police change for its annual entry passes starting in the year 2024. On the Island of Hawaiʻi, the change will affect Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau.

From the National Park Service:

Beginning January 1, 2024, the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Passes and park-specific passes will have a single signature line for one passholder.

This is a change from the previous policy of allowing two signatures on the Interagency Annual Pass. The annual Hawaiʻi Tri-Park Pass, which provides admission to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park and Haleakalā National Park, will also change from two signatures to a single signature line.

Another change for the annual Hawaiʻi Tri-Park Pass is that it is now available for purchase online, a frequent request from many park visitors. Purchasers can download the digital pass from Recreation.gov and exchange it for a physical pass if desired at any of the three participating Hawaiʻi parks.

The change from two signatures to a single signature is necessary to ensure consistency and fairness among all Interagency Passes and park-specific passes, and to prevent fraud and reduce revenue loss. The change will affect purchasers of the passes at all pass sales outlets, including the park entrance and the USGS Store site. Park passes are not transferable.

All current passes will continue to be honored and may be used by both signatories through the pass expiration date.