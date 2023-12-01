(BIVN) – All roads on the Island of Hawaiʻi that were previously closed during the latest kona low weather event are now open, officials reported on Friday morning, although some park facilities remain closed.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Big Island through Friday afternoon. Officials say afternoon thunderstorms are still possible, and heavy rain may continue today.

The Pāhoa Regional Park will remain closed through the weekend. The County says Honokaʻa, Papaikou, and Piʻihonua Gyms will be closed today to clear storm debris.

Waipiʻo Valley road is open to Hawaiʻi residents, the County reported.

“If you suffered flood damage to your property, please call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031 or go to the Civil Defense website to report the damage,” the County stated. “Please Report all damage by Monday afternoon, December 4th.”