(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting.

After a quiet few days at the summit, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Friday that a seismic swarm was recorded in the south caldera region, with 28 events over the past 24 hours.

There is currently no sign of an imminent eruption. Asiden from the swarm, low levels of seismicity continue in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone. 13 events were observed in the upper East Rift Zone over the past 24 hours, with 24 events in the Southwest Rift Zone. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

The USGS HVO continues to say “unrest may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

From the USGS HVO: