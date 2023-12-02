(BIVN) – Mauna Loa is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

“Webcams show no signs of activity on Mauna Loa,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on December 1st. “Summit seismicity increased slightly at the beginning of November but returned to low levels in the weeks since then. Ground deformation indicates continuing slow inflation as magma replenishes the reservoir system following the 2022 eruption. SO2 emission rates are at background levels.”

This past week marked the one-year anniversary of the start of the most recent eruption of Mauna Loa. The USGS marked the occasion with a short article and an informational video.

From the article written by Steven Sobieszczyk of the USGS: