(BIVN) – Alaska Airlines will acquire Hawaiian Airlines for a transaction value of approximately $1.9 billion, according to a surprise announcement made Alaska Air Group, Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. on Sunday.

The two companies have entered into a definitive agreement to combine, under which Alaska will buy Hawaiian for $18.00 per share in cash, totaling approximately $1.9 billion, inclusive of $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt.

The combined company will maintain the separate Alaska and Hawaiian airline brands, “supported by a single, compelling loyalty offering,” company executives say, which will expand benefits for travelers throughout Hawai‘i and the west coast.

A joint news release stated that the commitment to Hawai‘i remains steadfast, “including maintaining robust Neighbor Island air service, and a more competitive platform to support growth, job opportunities for employees, community investment and environmental stewardship.” The combined company will also maintain the union-represented workforce in Hawai‘i, officials say.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a message to customers that its “business as usual for the time being”, as the approvals needed to complete the acquisition are expected to take 12 to 18 months. Until that time, both airlines will continue to operate as independent airlines.

The news of the transaction prompted a statement from U.S. Congressman Ed Case (D, Hawaiʻi), who commented: “My earliest memories include flying with my dad on Hawaiian Airlines from Hilo to the Big City. So, like all of us it is difficult to accept that this truly kamaʻāina company, such a deep part of the lives of generations of residents and visitors, may not continue as an independent and uniquely Hawaiian enterprise. But if this is going to and needs to happen to maintain Hawaiian’s contributions to our state, Alaska Airlines is a promising partner.”

“Its undertakings to continue the Hawaiian brand, employ the over 7,000 Hawai‘i ‘ohana that have served us so well, and sustain reliable, affordable and competitive inter-island and Hawai’i-outside world service are very welcome,” Case continued. “What matters, though, is that there are full, binding and transparent commitments to back up those words. That must be our focus in the upcoming federal and state review and approval processes and community discussions of this major change in our Hawai‘i fabric.”

