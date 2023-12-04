(BIVN) – A magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook the Island of Hawaiʻi on Monday evening at 5:53 p.m. HST.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be about 2 km, or 1 mile, below sea level.

The earthquake was located in the Hilina region on the southern flank of Kīlauea volcano, and did not generate a tsunami. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that although no tsunami is expected, some areas may have experienced shaking.

UPDATE – (7:25 p.m.) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that scientists “see no detectable changes in activity at Kīlauea” as a result of the earthquake. “The size and location of this earthquake indicate it is related to shallow movement on the pali system of Kīlauea volcano’s south flank and is not directly related to volcanic activity,” the USGS HVO said.

No significant damage was expected as a result of the event, scientists said, and no damage was reported at the time of the USGS statement.

Over 200 people across the Island of Hawaiʻi reported feeling the earthquake within the first hour of the event. It was felt most strongly in Mountain View.

“If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially structural and to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense told residents in a radio message.

The earthquake was initially measured at a magnitude-4.9, then lowered to a magnitude-4.5 before geologists settled on magnitude-5.1.

A magnitude-3.1 earthquake, an apparent aftershock, occurred in the same area and depth at 5:58 p.m. HST.

