(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, low levels of seismicity continue in the Southwest Rift Zone, summit, and upper East Rift Zone. Earthquakes are down from the seismic swarm observed on Saturday morning, south of the summit caldera.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Over the past 24 hours, there was only one seismic event recorded at the summit. 16 events were measured on the upper East Rift Zone, and 12 events were recorded in the Southwest Rift Zone. No unusual activity has been noted along the middle and lower sections of Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone.

Kīlauea is relatively quiet at the moment, but scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say “unrest may continue to wax and wane with changes to the input of magma into the area and eruptive activity could occur in the near future with little or no warning.”

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday, December 4th: