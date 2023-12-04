(BIVN) – A man was stabbed with a knife outside the Kona Aquatics Center during an attempted robbery on Sunday afternoon. The victim was hospitalized due to the assault, and police are now working to identify the suspect.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At approximately 5:13 p.m., Kona patrol officers responded to the Kona Aquatics Center for a report of a 70-year-old male victim who had sustained visible injuries to his head and neck. The victim reported that while in the parking lot of the Kona Aquatic Center, he was approached by an unknown male who was holding a knife and demanding that the victim give him his wallet. When the victim refused, the suspect struck him on the head with a closed fist and cut his neck with the knife causing a 12 cm laceration. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. He was described as being a male party, appearing to be of Hawaiian descent, approximately 35-years-old, 5-foot 7-inches to 5-foot 8-inches tall, 150 lbs., wearing a dark colored t-shirt with unknown gray decals/writing on the front and knee-length shorts. The unknown suspect was also described as having short hair shaved close near the ears, no facial hair, dark skin, and speaking with a pidgin accent.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311; or Acting Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281; or via email at Joel.Furuto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.