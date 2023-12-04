(BIVN) – The annual Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas gifts and year-round support for families facing economic challenges, returns to the Island of Hawaiʻi this month.

The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division says more than 31,000 gifts were donated through the Angel Tree program in Hawaii last year. However, this year, “the need for public support is greater than ever.”

“During this festive season, our commitment to supporting families in need remains steadfast,” stated Charmaine Hauanio-Kuewa, Divisional Director of Development for the Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, in a news release. “The Angel Tree program aims to brighten the holidays for keiki, kupuna and families across Hawaii. Everyone can help to grant a miracle and bring joy to keiki, kupuna and local families in need this season by purchasing a gift or through an online donation. Your support will make a significant difference in spreading love and happiness during this joyous time.”

From The Salvation Army:

Through The Angel Tree Program, Christmas trees are decorated with paper angel tag ornaments with the first name, age and gender of a keiki or kupuna in need. Donors select one or more tags from the Angel Tree and purchase appropriate gifts for the keiki or senior described on the tags. The gifts are returned to the tree the tags were pulled from. Angel trees are located across the state at all Hawaii Walmart stores and additionally at many businesses and malls. Individuals and families can also make monetary donations or create personalized Online Angel Tree fundraisers at AngelTreeHi.org which they may share with their contacts and raise funds for Angel Tree. Also, businesses can create an online Angel Tree Team fundraiser to get their employees involved and the public can donate to participating businesses and fundraisers. Funds raised provide Christmas gifts to keiki and kupuna and provide support for those in need throughout the year.

Angel Tree locations of Hawaiʻi island:

HomeStreet Bank-Hilo – through Dec 15

The Club – Kona – through December 15

Denny’s – Kona – through Dec. 16

Fish Hopper – through Dec. 16

Walmart Hilo – through Dec. 16

Walmart Kona – through Dec. 18

For more information, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org.