(BIVN) – The Twilight Christmas Parade, now in its 63rd year, took place in Waimea on Saturday. The event featured more than 60 lighted entries and over 1,000 volunteers.

The theme of this year’s parade was ʻE Lauhoe Mai Na Waʻa, or Everybody Paddle the Canoe Together. Organizers say the theme is a reminder that community depends on and cares for each other, year-round.

From a parade news release:

This year’s Grand Marshall and longtime Waimea resident Uncle Pete Hendricks. In 1972, Hendricks and his late wife attending the very first meeting of the Kawaihae Canoe Club, a club he’s still a member of today. Hendricks has a long and distinguished track record of service on Hawai’i Island, serving as a telescope operator, Sea Grant educator, county managing director, DLNR Aquatics staffer, and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, County Police, Waimea Community associate, Waimea Preservation Society and many other organizations. He has served on the Waimea Middle School Local Advisory Panel, an opportunity to build leaders and build leaders. Hendricks believes students need to find “what floats their boat” in order to be successful.

This year, the parade also featured nearly a dozen food trucks in two Food Zones.

“The participation of so many lighted trucks and big rigs really makes the Waimea Christmas Parade Special,” said parade co-organizer Lani Olsen-Chong. “We thank our community and public partners for continuing to make this popular annual event possible.”