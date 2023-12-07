(BIVN) – A special, inclusive event was held Wednesday night at the Hawaiʻi County building in Hilo.

From the Office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth:

Mayor Mitch Roth collaborated with community organizers to host a special holiday event dedicated to promoting inclusivity throughout Hawaiʻi County. The event, held last night at the Hawaiʻi County building in Hilo, focused on providing opportunities for everyone, with a particular emphasis on children, youth with special health needs, and persons with disabilities. The carefully crafted environment offered a low-stimulation setting, ensuring a magically festive and enjoyable experience for roughly 125 attendees and their families.

The evening was filled with excitement and joy as families gathered to partake in an event tailored to meet the unique needs of their loved ones. The event’s commitment to creating an inclusive space where everyone could fully participate was evident, and the community expressed heartfelt appreciation for this thoughtful initiative.

“Experiencing the joy on the faces of our special friends last night was the greatest gift we could have received this holiday season,” stated Mayor Mitch Roth. “When we express our commitment to cultivating a sustainable island community where everyone can thrive and succeed, we genuinely mean everyone. Inclusivity is the foundation of the aloha spirit ingrained in our county and on our island, and we eagerly anticipate the privilege of hosting another event next year.”

Special recognition is extended to Janella Matsumura, Case Manager with Family Health Services for Children with Special Health Needs, and Sandra Schuffler, Habilitation Technician and Employment Specialist with Bayada Health. Their roles in coordinating and planning this inclusionary event ensured its success.

Mayor Roth further extends his gratitude to the dedicated organizers and all the vendors who participated in the event, sharing valuable information about their organizations. Santa himself made a special appearance, adding a special surprise for eventgoers.

The Roth Administration and the County of Hawaiʻi remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering a community where everyone feels valued and included.