(BIVN) – The recent Fashion for a Cause event held at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa raised $11K for American Cancer Society.

From a news release about the event:

Last Friday, the American Cancer Society and Kings’ Shops teamed up to produce a very fashionable fundraiser at the mall’s Center Stage. The successful “evening of style and purpose” raised over $11,000 for the ACS Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawai‘i, located on Oahu offering free lodging for cancer patients and their families. First class food and drinks were donated by island purveyors: A-Bay’s Island Grill, Foster’s Kitchen, Roy’s Waikoloa Bar and Grill, Ola Brew and Twelfth Hawai‘i Distiller. Award-winning musician Blayne Asing entertained throughout the evening, which also included a successful Silent Auction.