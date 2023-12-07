(BIVN) – The recent Fashion for a Cause event held at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa raised $11K for American Cancer Society.
From a news release about the event:
Last Friday, the American Cancer Society and Kings’ Shops teamed up to produce a very fashionable fundraiser at the mall’s Center Stage. The successful “evening of style and purpose” raised over $11,000 for the ACS Clarence T.C. Ching Hope Lodge Hawai‘i, located on Oahu offering free lodging for cancer patients and their families.
First class food and drinks were donated by island purveyors: A-Bay’s Island Grill, Foster’s Kitchen, Roy’s Waikoloa Bar and Grill, Ola Brew and Twelfth Hawai‘i Distiller. Award-winning musician Blayne Asing entertained throughout the evening, which also included a successful Silent Auction.
Lani Walters, with Hawaii Island Talent and Lani Walters HIT Imaging, directed the dynamic runway show, spotlighting the latest looks for men, women and children from Tori Richard, Michael Kors, NoaNoa, Travis Mathew, Mary Jane’s, Hualakai, and Tiffany & Co. Twenty-one models were recruited from local talent, including an entire ‘ohana, Jacob, Jolene, and Elaina Head (owners of Keauhou Veterinary Hospital).
Nikki Gour from The Wave radio was Emcee for the production, and Kealohanui Browning, breast cancer survivor and former Hope Lodge guest, was guest speaker. A special presentation by Mayor Mitch Roth honored Lee Lord, Hawaii/Guam American Cancer Society Board member, cancer survivor, and retiring Hawai‘i County Managing Director.
“Kings’ Shops was privileged to host Fashion for a Cause this year,” said Marketing & Local Leasing Manager Cheryl Beckley. “We hope to build on this success, and continue to create a positive impact for the ACS, and for our community as a whole.”
