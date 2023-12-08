(BIVN) – Officials on Thursday broke ground on the Lālāmilo Water Reservoir, which will be the largest reservoir in the State of Hawaiʻi when completed in two years.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth joined the Department of Water Supply (DWS) and other elected officials Thursday at an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Lālāmilo 10-Million-Gallon Reservoir Project.

Improved resilience and reliability of the Lālāmilo Water System, additional potable water storage for domestic use and fire protection, and increased use of renewable energy are among the benefits of the $19.8 million project awarded to Isemoto Contracting Co., LTD. It will be Hawai‘i’s largest potable water reservoir when completed in approximately two years.

The added storage capacity will improve DWS’ ability to fill the reservoir when wind power is available from the nearby 3.3-megawatt (MW) Lālāmilo Windfarm. This will help to reduce electrical costs, fossil fuel use, and greenhouse gas emissions and assist both Hawai‘i County and the State of Hawai‘i in meeting the Hawai‘i Clean Energy Initiative of reaching 100% clean energy by 2045.

“This project is a true representation of what sustainability means to our administration,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Our people and our water are our most precious resources, and with this project, we can honor one while paving the way to sustain another. This project ensures redundancy, brings a reservoir to an arid landscape, promotes a clean energy transition, and ensures fire resilience for neighboring communities.”

The Lālāmilo Water System utilizes eight wells to supply more than five million gallons of safe drinking water daily to coastal South Kohala customers extending from the Mauna Lani Resort northward to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ Kawaihae Industrial Lots, including Puakō, Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Mauna Kea Resort and Properties, and the Kawaihae Boat Harbor.

Mayor Roth expressed gratitude, stating, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated members of DWS who consistently strive to innovate and enhance our water systems on Hawaiʻi Island. We also appreciate the tireless efforts of our legislators, who advocated for the funding that brought this project to fruition. Special recognition goes to our valued partner, Parker Ranch, for believing in our vision and offering the space for this monumental structure. This accomplishment truly reflects a collaborative team effort.”