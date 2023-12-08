(BIVN) – The investigation into an October 2022 homicide in the Mountain View area of Puna continues. Hawaiʻi Police are renewing their request for public assistance in providing information related to the murder of 47-year-old James Paul Phelps.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On the afternoon of October 11, 2022, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View, after a caller reported going to check on the welfare of an acquaintance, and discovering a foul odor coming from within the residence. She immediately contacted police. Responding officers located the decomposing body on the floor of the off-grid residence. On Friday, October 14, 2022, an autopsy was performed and the forensic pathologist concluded that the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps, of Mountain View. Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives are continuing this investigation, which is classified as second-degree murder. The motive behind the killing remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua, of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.