UPDATED – (10:40 p.m.) – Two earthquakes shook the Island of Hawaiʻi on Friday evening. Both events were initially reported as magnitude-3.6 earthquakes, but one was later revised to a magnitude-3.4.

The two events occurred about 1 minute apart. The first quake shook Kona at 9:21 p.m., and was located about 3 km (1.8 miles) west-southwest of Hōlualoa at a depth of 8 miles below sea level. The second earthquake struck at 9:22 p.m., about 19 km (11 miles) north of Pāhala at a depth of 4.4 miles.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory website shows both events were felt mostly in Kona. No damage to buildings or infrastructure was expected based on the earthquake intensity.

Neither earthquake had any apparent impact on Hualālai, Mauna Loa, or Kīlauea volcanoes, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory later reported in an information statement. The second earthquake north of Pāhala was likely not related to the one near Hōlualoa, scientists said, “as it occurred in a different structural section of the island.”

There has been moderate seismicity on Kīlauea volcano over the past day. Although the summit region remains unsettled, the USGS HVO says there are currently no signs of an imminent eruption.