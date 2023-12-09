(BIVN) – January will once again be Volcano Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi. From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

So far in 2023, there were three eruptions at the summit of Kīlauea. Since the beginning of October 2023, an intrusion in the region southwest of Kīlauea’s summit has been causing pulses of increased earthquakes and rates of ground deformation as magma moves below the surface. HVO is closely monitoring this region, watching for signs of potential eruptive activity.

Volcano Awareness Month on the Island of Hawai‘i is spearheaded by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO). We partner with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo (UHH), the County of Hawai‘i Civil Defense Agency, and other organizations to deliver a range of talks and guided walks for residents and visitors to learn more about the volcanoes in Hawaii.

Volcanoes are a part of life for Hawaii residents. We live on the flanks, feeling earthquakes beneath our feet, smelling vog, and experiencing the effects of eruptions. It’s important to keep up awareness of the types of volcanic activity and associated hazards possible in Hawaii nei.

If you’d like to learn more about Kīlauea activity, join us at After Dark in the Park Programs in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on January 9, 16, and 23. Programs will summarize the recent crater-filling summit eruptions, past eruptions near the summit of Kīlauea, and past Southwest Rift Zone eruptions. Another After Dark in the Park program on January 30 will summarize the Mauna Loa 2022 eruption and monitoring observations over the past year.

Additional talks are being offered at other locations around the Island of Hawai‘i in January as part of Volcano Awareness Month. Talks at UHH on January 17 and 31 will describe collaborative work between HVO and UHH to analyze lava samples and HVO’s work to monitor volcanoes in American Samoa. A talk at the Pāhala Community Center on January 18 will summarize what we’ve learned about the ongoing earthquake swarm deep beneath that area, which has generated over 250 felt earthquakes since 2019!

On January 19, come to the Pāhoa Lava Zone Museum to learn about the methods that HVO uses to map eruptions, or on January 25, you can listen to a talk at the Kailua Public Library about how earthquakes are used to monitor volcanoes. Lastly, come sip on coffee at the Kahuku Unit of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on January 27 while attending a presentation on the destructive sequence of events that occurred on Mauna Loa in 1868.

If you prefer the outdoors, several guided walks are being offered throughout the month of January. Learn the history of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park’s Kahuku Unit during a guided walk on January 7. In Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, trek the Kīlauea Iki and Maunaulu trails with guides on January 13 and 20, respectively, to learn about those eruptions. Hike through Ha‘akulamanu (Sulphur Banks Trail) on January 27 to see volcanic degassing at Kīlauea and hear how HVO measures volcanic gas emissions, which can cause vog (volcanic air pollution) downwind. Head back to the Kahuku Unit on January 28 to hike Pu‘u o Lokuana and learn about the cinder cone as you admire the beautiful view of Kaʻū from the top (if the weather is clear!).

We’ll also be hosting tables for several hours at the Nāʻālehu Library on January 10 and the Hawaii Keiki Museum on January 15, where you can come talk story with HVO staff. We can answer questions you might have about recent eruptions, how HVO monitors volcanoes, volcanic hazards that might impact you, and more. We’ll also have resources for you to take home and browse there, if you prefer.

Hawaii’s volcanoes are dynamic; with their constant change comes opportunities to learn and better prepare for events that might impact residents. We hope to see you at a Volcano Awareness Month program this January! A calendar with descriptions of all Volcano Awareness Month 2024 programs is provided on HVO’s website. Questions about Hawaii’s volcanoes or Volcano Awareness Month can be emailed to askHVO@usgs.gov.