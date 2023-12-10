UPDATE – (6:30 p.m.) – Kawaihae Road has reopened to traffic, police report.

The brush fire that forced the closure of the road burned approximately 50 acres and no structures were threatened, officials say. “Motorists in the area, please drive with caution as firefighters will remain on scene through tonight,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said.

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Sunday afternoon advised motorists that Kawaihae Road was closed “between Waiemi Street (64 mile marker) and Emmalani Place (67 mile marker) due to a brush fire.”

“Please avoid the area and use alternate routes,” a police alert message stated. “First Responders are working in the area. The duration of this closure is not known at this time.”

Shortly after the police alert, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a radio message, saying that the brush fires were not threatening any structures as of 1:30 p.m.