(BIVN) – A plan to identify and make improvements to accessibility within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is now open for public input.

The National Park Service says it is seeking feedback on the park’s Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan, or SETP.

“The Draft SETP documents existing barriers to accessibility, provides recommendations for improving in-park access and proposes timeframes to implement changes,” park officials wrote in a Tuesday news release. “Suggested improvements include upgrades to park structures, programs and services.”

The materials include a link to this story map webpage that shows the plans in a visual and interactive presentation.

From the National Park Service: