(BIVN) – A plan to identify and make improvements to accessibility within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is now open for public input.
The National Park Service says it is seeking feedback on the park’s Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan, or SETP.
“The Draft SETP documents existing barriers to accessibility, provides recommendations for improving in-park access and proposes timeframes to implement changes,” park officials wrote in a Tuesday news release. “Suggested improvements include upgrades to park structures, programs and services.”
The materials include a link to this story map webpage that shows the plans in a visual and interactive presentation.
From the National Park Service:
The document will be available for public review and comment starting December 12, 2023. This SETP resulted from the work of a NPS interdisciplinary team, including individuals with expertise in planning, design, construction, and interpretive, resource, visitor safety, maintenance, and accessibility specialists. The team developed site plans identifying the location of accessibility barriers and crafted an implementation strategy to assist park staff in scheduling and performing required actions and documenting completed work.
“It is important that visitors of all abilities are able to enjoy the incredible experience that Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park offers,” said Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “This plan describes our proposed strategy to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment in popular locations throughout the park. We look forward to hearing from you.”
The Draft Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan was prepared to provide analysis and an opportunity for public review and comment. The draft plan is available on the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment (PEPC) website at parkplanning.nps.gov.
Comments may be submitted online at the project website by clicking on “Open for Comment.” Comments will be accepted through January 11, 2024.
Please be aware that all comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Although respondents may request that their comments and personal information are withheld from public review, the park cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.
