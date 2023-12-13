(BIVN) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted the County of Hawaiʻi a “Notice to Proceed” on the Pohoiki Road and Highway 137 Road Repair and Water Line Projects, which has been in the planning stages following the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea on the lower East Rift Zone.
The County says these latest developments mean things are on-track with the timeline published with the release of the Final Environmental Assessment last month.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The County of Hawai’i has reached another significant milestone as FEMA has now issued the highly anticipated ‘Notice to Proceed’ for the Pohoiki Road and Highway 137 Road Repair and Water Line Projects. This official notification gives the County the green light to move forward and begin repairing roads and water infrastructure that were inundated or damaged by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.
The next step involves the County finalizing the procurement process and making essential final preparations to ensure a smooth transition to the groundbreaking phase, which is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024. The County is also actively working on the required documentation necessary for putting this project out to bid.
The County of Hawai’i extends its gratitude to FEMA for their support and partnership throughout this process. As preparations continue, the County remains dedicated to keeping the community informed and engaged in the upcoming phases of this critical infrastructure initiative.
