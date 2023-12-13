(BIVN) – Mahukona on the Kohala coast of Hawai‘i will be permanently protected, following the nonprofit purchase of 642 acres of land rich in cultural and environmental value.

The Hawai‘i Land Trust – a 501(c)3 statewide nonprofit that “protects, stewards, and connects people to the lands that sustain Hawaiʻi” – announced the closing of the deal on Wednesday, in partnership with the nonprofit Nā Kālai Waʻa, as well as federal, state and county agencies, and the Kohala community. It is reported to be the largest HILT purchase to date.

From the Hawai‘i Land Trust news release:

A place referenced in ancient ʻoli (chants) as ʻāina kupaianaha (extraordinary lands) — the property includes the coastal regions of six ahupua‘a (historic land divisions), including a portion of the famed Kohala Field System. This expansive landscape provides habitat for threatened and endangered native plants and animals. It is also a rare space for Hawaiian cultural practice and subsistence gathering to thrive. Mahukona holds layered histories of a bustling harbor town and has served as a training ground for non-instrumental navigation for the last 1,000 years — a practice that was once lost yet continues today. To date, 175 ancient cultural sites have been identified in the area, including four heiau (built feature to interact with surrounding environment), agricultural and housing villages and complexes, shrines, burials, and ancient trails. Among these sites is Ko‘a Heiau Holomoana, a navigational heiau known and highly regarded throughout Moananuiākea (the Pacific Ocean).

Since the 1980s, the lands have been slated for various development proposals, with a portion of the property previously zoned for resort development. HILT’s ownership of its 8th preserve, with a conservation easement held by the County of Hawai‘i ensures permanent cultural site protection, environmental resilience, and indigenous-led, community-based stewardship and education for all. It was around this time that Nā Kālai Waʻa’s founders studied non-instrumental navigation under Papa Mau Piailug, who observed and studied at Mahukona. Nā Kālai Waʻa was eventually entrusted and introduced to the function of Koʻa Heiau Holomoana for navigation, inhereting kuleana (privilege and responsibility) to mālama (care for) the place. HILT and Nā Kālai Waʻa will co-steward Ko‘a Heiau Holomoana and associated cultural sites with the generational ʻohana (families), providing ‘āina- and culture-based educational opportunities. Nā Kālai Waʻa will continue using a warehouse it renovated on site where it drydocks its voyaging canoe Makali‘i and other sailing vessels.

Hawaiʻi County’s Public Access, Open Space, & Natural Resources Preservation Commission ranked Mahukona its No. 1 priority for protection in 2020, understanding the significance of the place and as members of the Kohala community have been nominating Mahukona for protection year after year since 2012. With the support of the County, State Dept. of Land and Natural Resources, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and private contributors, HILT has raised $18.86 million toward the total project goal of $20 million. With the purchase now complete, HILT is seeking support to raise the remaining $1.14 million needed for community co-stewardship of Mahukona. “If you read everything in books it becomes a legend. If we have a place for our own that they can come, feel, and touch—it’s real, our people are real,” Patti Ann Solomon shared in a video produced by Hawaiʻi Land Trust and whose ancestor was brought here to train as a navigator. “It is a way of life.”