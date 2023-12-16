(BIVN) – Police have arrested and charged a 45-year-old Honokaʻa man following a shooting incident last Saturday (December 9th) in a residential area off of Honoka‘a-Waipio Road.

Ronald Makio, who police say was hunting a pig in the area, now faces charges on numerous firearm and drug offenses.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 10:19 p.m. on Saturday, Hāmākua patrol officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of the 47-4000 block of Honoka‘a-Waipio Road. Responding officers located Makio next to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with hunting dogs running around the area. Upon informing Makio of the report of gunshots being heard in the area, Makio told the officers that he just shot a pig. Officers were able to locate and recover a black semi-automatic rifle near the pickup truck and a deceased pig in the nearby brush. Makio was arrested for numerous firearms offenses and was transported to the Honoka‘a Police Station for booking and processing. The pickup truck was also recovered and towed to the Honoka‘a police station pending the execution of a search warrant. Makio was then transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility where he was held for continued investigation. On Monday, December 11, 2023, detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) executed a search warrant on the pickup truck, resulting in the recovery of two live rounds of ammunition, more than nine grams of methamphetamine, and a methamphetamine-smoking pipe.

Police say Makio with the following offenses:

First-degree reckless endangering

Place to keep: loaded firearm not pistols/revolvers

Place to keep: ammunition (two counts)

Ownership or possession prohibited (two counts)

Night hunting on private lands prohibited

Second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Drug paraphernalia

Carrying/use of a firearm in commission of a separate felony

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or via email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.