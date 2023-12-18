(BIVN) – The Hilo Bayfront Highway was closed early this morning, while a High Surf Warning remains in effect for north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island.

Just after 2 a.m., on Monday morning, police reported the Bayfront Highway closure, “due to high surf and debris on roadway.” Police advised motorists to use alternate routes.

Officials say other roadways may close without notice.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message on Monday morning:

A High Surf Warning means very high impacts will occur with strong breaking waves surging across beaches with impacts to coastal properties and roadways making the shoreline dangerous. Harbor entrances may also be affected by the large breaking waves. The greatest impacts will occur during high tide at 7:47 this morning.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says surf “will peak this morning at warning levels as a short lived large long-period northeast (40 degrees) swell fills in today,” adding that “a downward trend is expected by this evening dipping below warning levels.”