(BIVN) – University of Hawaiʻi researchers say a new study shows humans may be able to be infected with the rat lungworm parasite from snail or slug slime, especially if the snail or slug is “stressed”.

Rat lungworm disease experts have long warned that slug slime is a potential point of infection for humans, especially if it is somehow ingested. University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers took a closer look, and recently published their study in One Health.

From a UH news release:

Randi Rollins, Matthew Medeiros and Robert Cowie of UH Mānoa’s Pacific Biosciences Research Center, found that rat lungworm larvae (the third larval stage worms, which are the only ones that are infectious to humans and other animals) are present in snail slime when the snails are exposed to stress. The findings indicated that 13% of stressed snails released larvae, compared to none in a non-stressed control group. Rat lungworm is a parasite with a development that cycles between snails and rats. Humans can become infected when they ingest (accidentally or intentionally) a raw or undercooked snail. However, alternative transmission pathways have also been considered, such as larvae present in slime trails left on produce, or slime on a child’s hand after playing with a snail. “Although the number of larvae you would have to ingest to cause illness is unknown, the numbers present in slime may be sufficient, as snails release tens, hundreds or thousands (we found >4,000 in the slime of one snail) of larvae,” said Rollins. “However, the larvae cannot survive desiccation (removal of moisture), so snail slime will not be a risk after it dries.”