(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has selected as an Interim Administrator of the newly established Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience.
Bethany Morrison will assume her role as head of OSCER in early 2024.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Bethany has been with the County of Hawaiʻi for over 15 years, serving in various roles within the Planning Department. Most recently, she served as a Planner VI where she oversaw the General Plan Comprehensive Review and the County of Hawaiʻi’s Climate Action Plan.
Bethany also has demonstrated leadership in crisis management, notably during Kīlauea Eruption Recovery and with her role on the Natural Resources Resilience Action Team.
In her managerial role, she supervises consultants, facilitates community meetings, evaluates various development plans, and engages in legislative advocacy.
“This office is all about helping to make sure we have a future where our keiki can raise their keiki here for generations,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We are confident that Bethany understands that responsibility and will leverage her extensive experience and strong background in leading sustainability initiatives. With technical expertise in climate change mitigation and adaptation, proven leadership skills, proficiency in project management, and a successful track record in policy development and securing funding, she is well-equipped for her new role and we are excited to welcome her aboard.”
As the appointed Interim Sustainability Administrator, Ms. Morrison will oversee the administration and operation of OSCER, playing a pivotal role in steering the County toward its sustainability goals. Her responsibilities will span a diverse range, including developing policies and programs aligned with County codes, collaborating with County departments and community partners on sustainability and resilience strategies, and ensuring the equitable implementation of sustainability efforts across all community sectors.
Hawaiʻi County remains steadfast in its dedication to providing exceptional public service while embracing the values of diversity, equity, and sustainability. With Ms. Morrison at the helm, the County looks forward to advancing its commitment to a resilient and vibrant community that honors its cultural heritage and natural environment, fostering opportunities for all residents.
