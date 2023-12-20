(BIVN) – There have been no citations for the illegal use of state highways and county roadways for the purpose of street vending in Hawaiʻi County since December 1st, the date when police started an enforcement initiative to address the issue.

Police issued a news release on the matter this week:

The Hawai‘i Police Department would like to remind the public of the ongoing enforcement initiative to address the illegal use of state highways and county roadways for the purpose of street vending.

Since the start of this initiative on December 1, 2023, authorities have been actively monitoring and enforcing regulations to maintain the safety of our island roadways.

No citations have been issued since December 1, with police issuing warnings first. “So far, everyone who has been warned [in Kona] has complied,” says Sergeant Brandon Mansur, of the Kona Community Policing Section.

“We appreciate the community’s cooperation thus far and would like to emphasize the importance of adhering to state and county regulations for the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors,” added Mansur.

As a reminder, those found in violation of these regulations could face criminal prosecution and fines up to $1,000. The Hawai‘i Police Department encourages all roadside vendors to continue business in spaces which are deemed to be safe, and in compliance with all state and county laws.

For any questions or further information regarding this initiative, please contact Kona Community Policing Sergeant Brandon Mansur at (808) 326-4646, extension 256, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov.