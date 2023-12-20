(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has named Hawaiʻi State Representative John Mizuno as the his new Coordinator on Homelessness.

Rep. Mizuno – a Democrat who serves District 29 on Oaʻhu, and a former State House Vice Speaker – will succeed James Koshiba in the Coordinator position. Koshiba will return to nonprofit work, the Governor’s office says.

Reports say Mizuno will vacate his House seat in early January. A successor for the District 29 seat will be named within 60 days, officials say.

