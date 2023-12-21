(BIVN) – Police are searching for a Kaʻū man who has been indicted for the October 15th shooting of a 53-year-old Ocean View man.

44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt is considered armed and dangerous, police warn.

From the Hawaiʻi Police:

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 44-year-old Dorson “Buddy” Behrendt of Ocean View who is wanted for a $500,000 warrant after he was indicted for the shooting of a 53-year-old Ocean View man on October 15, 2023.

Behrendt, who also goes by the name “Buddy”, is described as 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair. He is known to frequent the South Kona and Ocean View areas.

Police caution members of the public not to approach Behrendt as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Hawai‘i Police Department would also like to remind the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person can result in criminal charges being filed against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.

Anyone with information on Behrendt’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.