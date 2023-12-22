UPDATE – (8 a.m.) – Both lanes of Highway 19 at Maulua Gulch are now open. “We thank the public for their patience,” police said.

(BIVN) – A landslide on Friday morning disrupted traffic on Highway 19 in Hāmākua.

In a short public alert message issued just after 5 a.m., police said the landslide at Maulua Gulch closed the Hilo bound lane of the highway.

Police added that there was a “contraflow for passenger size vehicles only” at the location.

This story will be updated when more information is available.