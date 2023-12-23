Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Christmas In The Park Enchants Liliʻuokalani Gardens In Hilo
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 7th annual Christmas in the Park event drew a large crowd to Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens on Saturday night.

Photo taken Saturday night at Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens by David Corrigan

(BIVN) – Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens was lit up with holiday cheer on Saturday night, as the annual Christmas in the Park – Garden Enchantment returned for its seventh year.

A crowd of thousands gathered to see the lights strung around the Japanese-style gardens on Banyan Drive, courtesy the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens and other local community and business organizations.

Photo taken Saturday night at Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens by David Corrigan

The free event is being held Saturday and Sunday, December 23rd and 24th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights.