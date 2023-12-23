(BIVN) – Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens was lit up with holiday cheer on Saturday night, as the annual Christmas in the Park – Garden Enchantment returned for its seventh year.

A crowd of thousands gathered to see the lights strung around the Japanese-style gardens on Banyan Drive, courtesy the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens and other local community and business organizations.

The free event is being held Saturday and Sunday, December 23rd and 24th, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. both nights.